a year ago
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall on Fed official's rate-hike view
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce

BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret

Commentary
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch

Technology
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
#Market News
August 16, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall on Fed official's rate-hike view

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* U.S. 2-year yield hits near 3-week high on Dudley's
remarks
    * Muted CPI data offset by surprise rise in housing starts
    * Corporate supply adds selling pressure on Treasury prices

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices slipped on
Monday, with the two-year yield touching a near three-week high
in the wake of comments from the  head of the New York Federal
Reserve, who said the central bank may possibly raise interest
rates in September if the economy improves further.
    New York Fed President William Dudley's comments concurred
with data that showed moderate economic growth with inflation
still running below the Fed's 2 percent goal.
    "The market sell-off is largely due to Dudley. His whole
tone was a bit hawkish which was surprising," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.
    On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
 were down 9/32 in price for a yield of 1.583
percent, up 3 basis points from late on Monday.
    The 30-year bond was 14/32 lower in price to
yield 2.297 percent, up 2 basis points on the day.
    The two-year yield, which is sensitive to
traders' views on Fed policy, was up 2 basis points at 0.750
percent after touching a near three-week peak at 0.758 percent,
according to Reuters data. 
    Treasury prices were also under pressure on competition from
higher-yielding corporate supply.
    Companies have raised nearly $89 billion through selling
investment-grade bonds so far this month, putting the sector's
issuance on pace for an August record, according to IFR, a unit
of Thomson Reuters. 
    Treasury prices rose in earlier overseas trading due to
losses in Asian equity markets as a rise in the yen 
against the dollar renewed worries about weaker Japanese
exports. 
    The U.S. bond market reversed its gains after Dudley told
the Fox Business Network on Tuesday, "I think it's possible" to
hike rates at a mid-September policy meeting. 
    When asked about asset values, Dudley pointed out, "One area
that looks stretched to me is the bond market," with the 10-year
Treasury yield being "pretty low."
    Interest rates futures turned lower on Dudley's comments.
They implied traders saw a 55 percent chance the Fed would raise
rates at its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting, up from 42 percent on
Monday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. 
    On the data front, the government said U.S. consumer prices
were unchanged in July, resulting in a 12-month rise to 0.8
percent from June's 1.0 percent increase, while housing starts
unexpectedly rose 2.1 percent to a five-month high in July.
 
  August 16 Tuesday 11:19AM New York / 1519 GMT
                               Price                   
 US T BONDS SEP6               171-4/32     -0-20/32   
 10YR TNotes SEP6              131-228/256  -0-92/256  
                               Price        Current    Net
                                            Yield %    Change
                                                       (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.2975       0.3019     -0.005
 Six-month bills               0.4525       0.4598     0.003
 Two-year note                 100          0.75       0.024
 Three-year note               99-162/256   0.8745     0.031
 Five-year note                99-206/256   1.1657     0.036
 Seven-year note               98-200/256   1.4347     0.041
 10-year note                  99-56/256    1.5848     0.033
 30-year bond                  99           2.2963     0.020
                                                       
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                 
                               Last (bps)   Net        
                                            Change     
                                            (bps)      
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        23.00         0.25     
 spread                                                
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        16.75        -0.75     
 spread                                                
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         0.25        -0.50     
 spread                                                
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap      -13.75        -1.00     
 spread                                                
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -51.25        -0.75     
 spread                                                
 
    

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

