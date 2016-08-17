FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices steady ahead of Fed minutes
#Market News
August 17, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices steady ahead of Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Traders await possible clues on U.S. rate hike at year-end
    * U.S. 2-year yield reaches 3-week high on light trade
    * St. Louis Fed's Bullard to speak on economy

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices were
little changed on Wednesday with the two-year yield hitting a
three-week high, as traders waited for possible clues on the
timing of an interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve.
    The U.S. central bank is scheduled to release the minutes of
its July 26-27 policy meeting at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT). 
    "We are just waiting for the minutes," said John Canavan,
market strategist at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in
Princeton, New Jersey.
    The Fed's July minutes come after comments by two top Fed
policymakers on Tuesday that rekindled bets the Fed may raise
interest rates by year-end if the economy improves further.
    New York Fed President William Dudley told the Fox Business
Network that he thought it was possible for the Fed to hike
rates at its Sept. 20-21 policy meeting. 
    Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said the U.S. economy
is likely to be strong enough for at least one interest rate
increase before the end of 2016, with two hikes possible.
 
    Dudley's remarks in particular led traders to reduce their 
shorter-dated Treasuries holdings, which are vulnerable if the
Fed raises rates, following its first hike in nearly a decade in
December.
    Interest rate futures implied traders saw a 54 percent
chance the Fed would raise rates at its Dec. 13-14 policy
meeting, versus 52 percent on Tuesday, according to CME Group's
FedWatch program. 
    The two-year yield, which is sensitive to
traders' views on Fed policy, was up fractionally at 0.754
percent after touching a three-week peak at 0.766 percent
earlier Wednesday, according to Reuters data.
    "It's the aftermath of the hawkish comments from Dudley,"
Canavan said.
    Shorter-dated Treasuries lagged longer-dated issues on the
view that further rate increases from the Fed would hurt them
more as long-term inflation has remained muted.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 2/32 in
price to yield 1.568 percent, down about 1 basis point from
Tuesday.
    An hour before the release of the FOMC minutes, St. Louis
Fed President James Bullard is due to speak about the U.S.
economy at a conference in St. Louis, Missouri. 
    On July 15, Bullard said he expected the Fed would raise
rates only once in 2016 and would remain on hold in 2017 and
2018 as the economy would grow at a modest 2 percent pace this
year. 
    Aug. 17, Wednesday, 9:52 a.m. New York/1352 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS SEP6               171-13/32    0-10/32   
 10YR TNotes SEP6              131-248/256  -0-8/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.3          0.3044    0.002
 Six-month bills               0.455        0.4624    0.007
 Two-year note                 99-254/256   0.754     0.008
 Three-year note               99-158/256   0.8799    0.011
 Five-year note                99-210/256   1.1624    0.004
 Seven-year note               98-216/256   1.4253    0.002
 10-year note                  99-92/256    1.5695    -0.007
 30-year bond                  99-88/256    2.2803    -0.017
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        24.00         1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        17.50         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         1.25         1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap      -13.25         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -51.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 
    

 (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

