a year ago
TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall on gradual Fed rate-hike view
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
#Market News
August 18, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall on gradual Fed rate-hike view

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Latest U.S. data support view on modest U.S. economic
growth
    * Futures imply low probability Fed raising rates in
September
    * U.S. $14 bln in 5-year TIPS supply seen fetching negative
yield

 (Updates market action, adds quote)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped on
Thursday on bets the Federal Reserve is in no hurry to raise
interest rates with domestic inflation stuck below its 2 percent
goal and  uncertainty about global risks to economic growth at
home.
    The decline in yields followed Wednesday's release of
minutes of the central bank's July 26-27 policy meeting in which
policy-makers said they wanted to "leave their policy options
open." 
    Thursday's data on new unemployment claims and Mid-Atlantic
business activity from the Philadelphia Fed supported the notion
of a continued economic expansion but not one that is strong 
enough to handle a steady string of rate increases, analysts and
investors said. 
    "It's a long way from what the Fed had signaled back in
December. It's about a rate hike, not a rate-hike campaign,"
said Matt Toms, head of public fixed income at Voya Investment
Management in Atlanta.
    Interest rate futures implied traders see a 10 percent
chance the Fed will raise rates at its Sept. 20-21 policy
meeting, down from about 14 percent at Wednesday's close,
according to Reuters data. 
    The yield on two-year Treasury notes, which is
sensitive to traders' views on Fed policy, was down nearly 2
basis points at 0.722 percent. On Wednesday, it reached a
three-week peak of 0.774 percent shortly before the release of
the FOMC minutes.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 4/32 in
price to yield 1.551 percent, down 1 basis point from Wednesday,
while the 30-year bond was up 5/32 in price for a
yield of 2.265 percent, down 0.8 basis point.
    On the supply front, the U.S. Treasury Department will sell
$14 billion of five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities
at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT).
    In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the latest
five-year TIPS supply to sell at a yield of -0.204 percent,
compared with the -0.195 percent yield on the $16 billion
offered in April, according to Tradeweb.  
August 18 Thursday 11:47AM New York / 1547 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS SEP6               171-21/32    0-2/32    
 10YR TNotes SEP6              132-60/256   0-32/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.295        0.2993    -0.003
 Six-month bills               0.4325       0.4395    -0.021
 Two-year note                 100-14/256   0.7216    -0.016
 Three-year note               99-186/256   0.8428    -0.021
 Five-year note                99-252/256   1.1282    -0.020
 Seven-year note               99-12/256    1.3944    -0.015
 10-year note                  99-140/256   1.5491    -0.012
 30-year bond                  99-160/256   2.2673    -0.006
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        25.00         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        18.50         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         1.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap      -13.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -52.25        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 

           

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
