TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall on gradual Fed rate-hike view

* Latest U.S. data support view on modest U.S. economic growth * Futures imply low probability Fed raising rates in September * U.S. $14 bln in 5-year TIPS supply seen fetching negative yield (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Thursday on bets the Federal Reserve is in no hurry to raise interest rates with domestic inflation stuck below its 2 percent goal and uncertainty about global risks to economic growth at home. The decline in yields followed Wednesday's release of minutes of the central bank's July 26-27 policy meeting in which policy-makers said they wanted to "leave their policy options open." Thursday's data on new unemployment claims and Mid-Atlantic business activity from the Philadelphia Fed supported the notion of a continued economic expansion but not one that is strong enough to handle a steady string of rate increases, analysts and investors said. "It's a long way from what the Fed had signaled back in December. It's about a rate hike, not a rate-hike campaign," said Matt Toms, head of public fixed income at Voya Investment Management in Atlanta. Interest rate futures implied traders see a 10 percent chance the Fed will raise rates at its Sept. 20-21 policy meeting, down from about 14 percent at Wednesday's close, according to Reuters data. The yield on two-year Treasury notes, which is sensitive to traders' views on Fed policy, was down nearly 2 basis points at 0.722 percent. On Wednesday, it reached a three-week peak of 0.774 percent shortly before the release of the FOMC minutes. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 4/32 in price to yield 1.551 percent, down 1 basis point from Wednesday, while the 30-year bond was up 5/32 in price for a yield of 2.265 percent, down 0.8 basis point. On the supply front, the U.S. Treasury Department will sell $14 billion of five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT). In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the latest five-year TIPS supply to sell at a yield of -0.204 percent, compared with the -0.195 percent yield on the $16 billion offered in April, according to Tradeweb. August 18 Thursday 11:47AM New York / 1547 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP6 171-21/32 0-2/32 10YR TNotes SEP6 132-60/256 0-32/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.295 0.2993 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.4325 0.4395 -0.021 Two-year note 100-14/256 0.7216 -0.016 Three-year note 99-186/256 0.8428 -0.021 Five-year note 99-252/256 1.1282 -0.020 Seven-year note 99-12/256 1.3944 -0.015 10-year note 99-140/256 1.5491 -0.012 30-year bond 99-160/256 2.2673 -0.006 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.00 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.50 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 1.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -13.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -52.25 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)