a year ago
TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as traders bet on gradual rate rise
#Market News
August 18, 2016 / 7:50 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as traders bet on gradual rate rise

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Latest U.S. data support view on modest economic growth
    * Fed's Dudley remains upbeat on U.S. jobs market
    * Futures imply low probability Fed raising rates in
September
    * U.S. sells $14 bln 5-year TIPS supply at negative yield

 (Updates trading, adds quote)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Thursday on bets the Federal Reserve is in no hurry to raise
interest rates with domestic inflation stuck below its 2 percent
goal and uncertainty about global risks to economic growth at
home.
    The decline in yields followed Wednesday's release of
minutes of the central bank's July 26-27 policy meeting in which
policymakers said they wanted to "leave their policy options
open." 
    Thursday's data on new unemployment claims and Mid-Atlantic
business activity from the Philadelphia Fed supported the notion
of a continued economic expansion, but not one that is strong 
enough to handle a steady string of rate increases, analysts and
investors said. 
    "It's a long way from what the Fed had signaled back in
December. It's about a rate hike, not a rate-hike campaign,"
said Matt Toms, head of public fixed income at Voya Investment
Management in Atlanta.
    On Thursday, New York Fed President William Dudley remained
upbeat about the labor market, reinforcing his view earlier this
week that the Fed is ready to raise rates. 
    Interest rate futures implied traders see a 14 percent
chance the Fed will raise rates at its Sept. 20-21 policy
meeting, unchanged from Wednesday's close, according to Reuters
data. 
    The yield on two-year Treasury notes, which are
sensitive to traders' views on Fed policy, was down nearly 3
basis points at 0.710 percent. On Wednesday, it reached a
three-week peak of 0.774 percent shortly before the release of
the FOMC minutes.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 8/32 in
price to yield 1.534 percent, down 1 basis point from Wednesday,
while the 30-year bond was up 10/32 in price for a
yield of 2.258 percent, down 1.5 basis points.
    Bond yields will likely stay in a narrow range in advance of
a meeting of global central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming,
next week. Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who is scheduled to attend
the annual event, is expected to reinforce the notion of a
glacial pace for the Fed to increase rates, investors said.
 
    "The market believes that the doves are in control of the
Fed, and Yellen is a dove," said Don Ellenberger, head of
multi-sector strategies at Federated Investors in Pittsburgh.
    On the supply front, the U.S. Treasury Department sold $14
billion of five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities to
average demand, analysts said. The latest five-year TIPS supply
fetched a negative yield for a second straight auction.
 
  August 18 Thursday 3:39PM New York / 1939 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS SEP6               172-1/32     0-14/32   
 10YR TNotes SEP6              132-108/256  0-80/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.2975       0.3019    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.43         0.4369    -0.023
 Two-year note                 100-22/256   0.7055    -0.032
 Three-year note               99-200/256   0.8242    -0.040
 Five-year note                100-20/256   1.1087    -0.039
 Seven-year note               99-52/256    1.3706    -0.038
 10-year note                  99-180/256   1.5322    -0.029
 30-year bond                  99-216/256   2.2572    -0.016
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        25.75         1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        19.50         1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         2.50         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap      -12.50         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -51.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 
    

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Dan
Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
