a year ago
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall on profit-taking
#Market News
August 19, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall on profit-taking

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Higher yields in Europe pressure U.S. bonds
    * Fed's Yellen seen striking dovish tone in upcoming speech
    * U.S. to sell $88 bln in coupon-bearing debt next week

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices fell on
Friday as traders booked profits on recent gains ahead of next
week's government debt supply and a meeting of global central
bankers where Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to
speak.
    The U.S. Treasury Department will sell a combined $88
billion in two-year, five-year and seven-year notes next week.
 
    Weaker sovereign bond prices in Europe also exerted downward
pressure on their U.S. counterparts on light volume and in the
absence of U.S. economic data, analysts said. 
    "It's started in Europe and it's gathering some momentum in
the U.S.," said David Keeble, global head of interest rates
strategy at Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank in New
York.
    The yield on German 10-year Bunds was up 2 basis
points at -0.057 percent, while the yield on 10-year British
gilts rose 4 basis points to 0.595 percent.   
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 15/32
price for a yield of 1.585 percent, up 5 basis points from late
on Thursday, while the 30-year bond was 29/32 lower
to yield 2.301 percent, up 4 basis points.
    The yield on two-year Treasury notes, which are
sensitive to traders' views on Fed policy, rose 4 basis points
to 0.746 percent.
    Traders are looking ahead to Yellen's scheduled speech on
monetary policy on Friday at a conference in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, for possible clues on the timing of a rate increase.
 
    Analysts expect Yellen will stick to an easy policy stance
in her speech as domestic inflation remains below the Fed's 2
percent target and there continues to be uncertainty about the
global risks to U.S. economic growth.
    The central bank's minutes from its July 26-27 policy
meeting, released on Wednesday, showed policymakers wanted to
"leave their policy options open" on raising rates. 
    San Francisco Fed President John Williams said late on
Thursday that he is in no hurry to raise rates, but cautioned
that the economy could overheat if rates are kept low for too
long. 
    Interest rate futures implied traders see a 53 percent
chance the Fed will raise rates at its Dec. 13-14 policy
meeting, up from 47 percent at Thursday's close, according to
CME Group's FedWatch tool. 
    "They want to keep the window open (on a rate hike) and get
the job done in December," said Robert Tipp, chief investment
strategist at Prudential Fixed Income in Newark, New Jersey.
  August 19 Friday 10:23AM New York / 1423 GMT
                               Price                    
 US T BONDS SEP6               170-20/32    -1-9/32     
 10YR TNotes SEP6              131-232/256  -0-120/256  
                               Price        Current     Net
                                            Yield %     Change
                                                        (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.3          0.3044      0.002
 Six-month bills               0.4375       0.4445      0.007
 Two-year note                 100-2/256    0.7459      0.041
 Three-year note               99-166/256   0.8697      0.048
 Five-year note                99-206/256   1.1658      0.054
 Seven-year note               98-204/256   1.4327      0.058
 10-year note                  99-52/256    1.5866      0.051
 30-year bond                  98-220/256   2.3029      0.043
                                                        
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                  
                               Last (bps)   Net Change  
                                            (bps)       
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        25.75         0.25      
 spread                                                 
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        19.50         0.00      
 spread                                                 
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         2.00        -0.25      
 spread                                                 
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap      -13.25        -0.50      
 spread                                                 
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -52.75        -1.00      
 spread                                                 
 
    

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
