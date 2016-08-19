FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall ahead of auctions, Yellen speech
#Market News
August 19, 2016 / 7:55 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall ahead of auctions, Yellen speech

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Higher yields in Europe pressure U.S. bonds
    * Fed's Yellen seen striking dovish tone in upcoming speech
    * U.S. to sell $88 bln in coupon-bearing debt next week

 (Updates market action, adds quote)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices fell on
Friday as traders booked profits in advance of government debt
auctions next week and a marquee annual meeting of global
central bankers at which Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is
scheduled to speak.
    Analysts expect Yellen to stick to an easy monetary policy
stance in her speech as domestic inflation remains below the
Fed's 2 percent target and uncertainty persists about the global
risks to U.S. economic growth. 
    Several top policy-makers suggested this week the Fed is
prepared to raise rates if the economy improves further.
    "There's a lot of confusion out there. Investors are waiting
for Yellen to hear what she has to say," said Larry Milstein,
head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co.
in New York.
    Before Yellen's speech, set for Aug. 26 at the Jackson Hole,
Wyoming event, the U.S. Treasury Department will sell a combined
$88 billion in two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.
 
    On Friday, weaker sovereign bond prices in Europe also
exerted downward pressure on their U.S. counterparts on light
volume and in the absence of U.S. economic data, analysts said.
 
    The yield on German 10-year Bunds was up 2 basis
points at -0.057 percent, while the yield on 10-year British
gilts rose 4 basis points to 0.595 percent.   
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 13/32
in price for a yield of 1.582 percent, up 5 basis points from
late on Thursday, while the 30-year bond was 19/32
lower to yield 2.288 percent, up 3 basis points.
    The yield on two-year Treasury notes, which are
sensitive to traders' views on Fed policy, rose 4.5 basis points
to 0.750 percent.
    The central bank's minutes from its July 26-27 policy
meeting, released on Wednesday, showed policymakers wanted to
leave their policy options open on raising rates. 
    San Francisco Fed President John Williams said late on
Thursday that he was in no hurry to raise rates, while
cautioning that the economy could overheat if rates are kept low
for too long. 
    Interest rate futures implied traders see a 53 percent
chance the Fed will raise rates at its Dec. 13-14 policy
meeting, up from 47 percent at Thursday's close, according to
CME Group's FedWatch tool. 
                               Price                    
 US T BONDS SEP6               171-1/32     -0-28/32    
 10YR TNotes SEP6              131-236/256  -0-116/256  
                               Price        Current     Net
                                            Yield %     Change
                                                        (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.305        0.3095      0.008
 Six-month bills               0.4375       0.4445      0.007
 Two-year note                 100          0.75        0.045
 Three-year note               99-164/256   0.8724      0.050
 Five-year note                99-206/256   1.1658      0.054
 Seven-year note               98-208/256   1.4303      0.055
 10-year note                  99-64/256    1.5815      0.046
 30-year bond                  99-48/256    2.2876      0.028
                                                        
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                  
                               Last (bps)   Net Change  
                                            (bps)       
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        25.00        -0.50      
 spread                                                 
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        18.75        -0.75      
 spread                                                 
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         1.50        -0.75      
 spread                                                 
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap      -13.75        -1.00      
 spread                                                 
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -53.00        -1.25      
 spread                                                 
 

    

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao and Steve
Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
