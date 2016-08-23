TREASURIES-Yields higher as investors focus on Yellen speech

* Yellen speech on Friday in focus * Treasury to sell $26 billion in two-year notes By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly on Tuesday with investors largely focusing on Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech on Friday to a global central bankers' meeting. The U.S. government also was scheduled to sell $26 billion in new two-year notes on Tuesday. Yellen's speech will be closely watched for any new indications on when the U.S. central bank is likely to raise interest rates again. "Everyone's focused on Friday and whether Ms. Yellen is going to give any hints in terms of monetary policy going forward," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York. Numerous Fed officials including Vice Chair Stanley Fischer, New York Fed President William Dudley and Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart have expressed an upbeat view of the economy in the past week, indicating a rate increase this year is likely. The U.S. central bank raised rates last December, but has held off so far this year due to a global growth slowdown, financial market volatility and choppy U.S. economic data. Yellen will speak at a conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 2/32 in price to yield 1.55 percent, down from 1.54 percent on Monday. The yields have traded in a range between 1.45 percent and 1.63 percent since mid-July. "It's a very tight, narrow summer trading range," Comiskey said. Supply is also in focus this week with no major data releases due before Friday's second estimate of second-quarter gross domestic product. Tuesday's two-year debt sale is the first auction of $88 billion in new short and intermediate-dated supply this week. The Treasury Department will also sell $34 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $28 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. (Editing by Paul Simao)