TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve flattens on new supply as Yellen awaited

(Adds details on auction, updates prices) * Yellen speech on Friday in focus * Treasury sells $26 billion two-year notes to solid demand * U.S. to auction $34 bln five-year notes on Wednesday By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The long-dated yield curve flattened to the lowest in one-and-a-half years on Tuesday as investors focused on whether Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will adopt a more hawkish tone in a speech on Friday. Numerous Fed officials including Vice Chair Stanley Fischer, New York Fed President William Dudley and Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart have expressed an upbeat view of the economy in the past week, indicating a rate increase this year is likely. Yellen's speech will be closely watched to see if she too takes a more upbeat tone, and for any new indications on when the U.S. central bank is likely to raise interest rates again. "Everyone's focused on Friday and whether Ms. Yellen is going to give any hints in terms of monetary policy going forward," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York. Traders see December as the most likely month if the Fed hikes again this year. The U.S. central bank raised rates last December, but has held off so far this year due to a global growth slowdown, financial market volatility and choppy U.S. economic data. Yellen will speak at a Fed conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The yield curve flattened as the probability of a further rate hike weighed on intermediate-dated debt, at the same time as the U.S. government also issued new short and intermediate-dated supply. Two-year and five-year notes are among the most sensitive to interest rate increases. The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds flattened as low as 108.50 basis points on Tuesday, the flattest since March 2015, before ending the day at 109.10 basis points. The Treasury Department saw solid demand for a $26 billion auction of two-year notes on Tuesday. The debt sold at a high yield of 0.76 percent, just below where it had traded before the auction. The government will also sell $34 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $28 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. Benchmark 10-year notes ended down 4/32 in price to yield 1.55 percent, up from 1.54 percent on Monday. The yields have traded in a range between 1.45 percent and 1.63 percent since mid-July. "It's a very tight, narrow summer trading range," Comiskey said. (Editing by Paul Simao and Chizu Nomiyama)