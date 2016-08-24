FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TREASURIES-Bonds steady as Yellen speech in focus
#Market News
August 24, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-Bonds steady as Yellen speech in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Yellen speech on Friday in focus
    * U.S. to sell $34 bln five-year notes on Wednesday

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries were steady on
Wednesday as investors awaited a speech by Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen's on Friday for any new indications on when the
U.S. central bank will next raise interest rates.
    Numerous central bank officials, including Vice Chair
Stanley Fischer, New York Fed President William Dudley and
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, have expressed an upbeat
view of the economy in the past week, indicating a rate increase
this year is likely and could come as soon as the September
meeting.
    Yellen's speech will be closely watched to see if she also
takes a more optimistic tone.
    "The rhetoric we've gotten from the Fed over the past week
from numerous Fed officials ... has reminded the market that the
Fed can raise rates at any meeting," said Gary Pollack, head of 
fixed-income trading at Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management 
in New York.
    "We'll be waiting anxiously to hear if Ms. Yellen repeats
that message, or backs away from it," Pollack said.
    Yellen will speak at a Fed conference in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming. 
    Traders see a hike at the Fed's September meeting as a long
shot and view December as the most likely month for that to
happen this year.
    Benchmark 10-year notes fell 1/32 in price to
yield 1.56 percent, up from 1.55 percent on Tuesday. The yields
have traded between 1.45 percent and 1.63 percent since
mid-July.
    On the supply front, the Treasury Department will sell $34
billion in five-year notes on Wednesday, the second sale of $88
billion in coupon-bearing supply this week.
    A $26 billion auction of two-year notes on Tuesday showed
solid demand. The debt sold at a high yield of 0.76 percent,
just below where it had traded before the auction. 
    The government's final auction this week will be a $28
billion sale of seven-year notes on Thursday.
    The United States will also sell $13 billion in two-year
floating rate notes on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
