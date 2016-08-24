TREASURIES-Bonds steady as Yellen speech in focus

* Yellen speech on Friday in focus * U.S. to sell $34 bln five-year notes on Wednesday By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries were steady on Wednesday as investors awaited a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's on Friday for any new indications on when the U.S. central bank will next raise interest rates. Numerous central bank officials, including Vice Chair Stanley Fischer, New York Fed President William Dudley and Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, have expressed an upbeat view of the economy in the past week, indicating a rate increase this year is likely and could come as soon as the September meeting. Yellen's speech will be closely watched to see if she also takes a more optimistic tone. "The rhetoric we've gotten from the Fed over the past week from numerous Fed officials ... has reminded the market that the Fed can raise rates at any meeting," said Gary Pollack, head of fixed-income trading at Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management in New York. "We'll be waiting anxiously to hear if Ms. Yellen repeats that message, or backs away from it," Pollack said. Yellen will speak at a Fed conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Traders see a hike at the Fed's September meeting as a long shot and view December as the most likely month for that to happen this year. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 1/32 in price to yield 1.56 percent, up from 1.55 percent on Tuesday. The yields have traded between 1.45 percent and 1.63 percent since mid-July. On the supply front, the Treasury Department will sell $34 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday, the second sale of $88 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week. A $26 billion auction of two-year notes on Tuesday showed solid demand. The debt sold at a high yield of 0.76 percent, just below where it had traded before the auction. The government's final auction this week will be a $28 billion sale of seven-year notes on Thursday. The United States will also sell $13 billion in two-year floating rate notes on Wednesday.