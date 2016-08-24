FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TREASURIES-Bonds steady as Fed Chair Yellen's speech in focus
#Market News
August 24, 2016 / 7:20 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-Bonds steady as Fed Chair Yellen's speech in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds details on auction, updates prices)
    * Yellen speech on Friday in focus
    * Indirect bidders buy large share of five-year note auction
    * Treasury to sell $28 bln seven-year notes on Thursday

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries were steady on
Wednesday as investors awaited a speech by Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen on Friday for new indications on when the U.S.
central bank will raise interest rates.
    Vice Chair Stanley Fischer, New York Fed President William
Dudley and Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, have expressed
upbeat views of the economy in the past week, indicating a rate
increase this year is likely and could come as soon as the
September meeting.
    Yellen's speech will be closely watched to see if she also
takes a more optimistic tone.
    "The rhetoric we've gotten from the Fed over the past week
from numerous Fed officials ... has reminded the market that the
Fed can raise rates at any meeting," said Gary Pollack, head of
fixed-income trading at Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management
in New York.
    "We'll be waiting anxiously to hear if Ms. Yellen repeats
that message, or backs away from it," Pollack said.
    Yellen will speak at a Fed conference in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming. 
    Traders say it is a long shot that the Fed will hike rates
at its September meeting and view December as the most likely
month this year.
    Benchmark 10-year notes fell 2/32 in price to
yield 1.56 percent, up from 1.55 percent on Tuesday. The yields
have traded between 1.45 percent and 1.63 percent since
mid-July.
    In supply, the Treasury Department sold $34 billion in
five-year notes on Wednesday to strong demand, the second piece
of $88 billion in coupon-bearing debt sales this week.
    The notes sold at a high yield of 1.125 percent, just below
where it had traded before the auction. Indirect bidders, which
include fund managers and other investors, bought 68.70 percent
of the sale, the largest allocation since at least 2003. 
 
    Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New
York, said investors often increase purchases in auctions to
take advantage of the liquidity they offer.
    "It feels like these are liquidity points to some extent,"
he said.
    A $26 billion auction of two-year notes on Tuesday also
showed solid demand. 
    The government's final auction this week will be a $28
billion sale of seven-year notes on Thursday.
    The United States also sold $13 billion in two-year floating
rate notes on Wednesday at a high discount margin of 0.165
percent. 

 (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
