a year ago
TREASURIES-Yields hold losses after in-line U.S. consumption data
August 29, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-Yields hold losses after in-line U.S. consumption data

Dion Rabouin

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held their earlier losses on Monday after U.S. consumption and personal income data matched economists' expectations for July.

Yields rose to more than one-month highs on Friday as investors sold government debt as expectations increased that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its September meeting, after hawkish but noncommittal comments by Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 9/32 in price to yield 1.60 percent. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin)

