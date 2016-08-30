TREASURIES-Prices flat as Fed comments spotlight Friday's jobs report

* Fed's Fischer says employment nearly at full strength * Investors cautious ahead of Friday's jobs report * Jobs report could tip scales on September rate hike expectations By Dion Rabouin NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices were little moved on Tuesday with investors holding their positions after comments from Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer that put a spotlight on Friday's non-farm payrolls report. Prices remained close to their late Monday close in early trading as investors reacted to Monday's strong buying and a television interview with Fischer, who said the U.S. job market is nearly at full strength. Fischer also noted that the pace of interest rate increases will depend on how well the economy is doing. Traders are beginning to believe that a rate hike this year is a possibility, maybe as soon as September, said Ninh Chung, head of investment strategy and portfolio management at SVB Asset Management in San Francisco. However, many are exercising caution ahead of Friday's jobs report as Fischer and other voters on the Federal Open Market Committee, which is responsible for setting U.S. monetary policy, have signaled that the report could impact their decision. "Markets are starting to really believe that the September rate hike is in play," Chung said. "If higher numbers come out (on the jobs report) and we get another strong reading, that could automatically boost odds of a September rate hike." Fed officials have said in recent weeks that there could be a case for multiple interest rate increases this year. The central bank has three meetings left - in September, November and December. Currently, markets see only a 24-percent chance of a rate hike at next month's policy meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool, but probabilities would rise above 50 percent if U.S. employers continued the strong pace of hiring seen in recent months, Chung said. Employers added 292,000 jobs in June and 255,000 jobs in July. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were little changed in price to yield 1.571 percent. Two-year Treasury notes also hovered near their late Monday levels, yielding 0.805 percent. Prices briefly fell after data showing U.S. consumer confidence rose to its highest level since September, but turned flat not long after the data was released. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Nick Zieminski)