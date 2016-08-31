TREASURIES-Benchmark yields post biggest monthly rise in over a year

* Yields on 10-year on pace for most monthly gain since June 2015 * Two-year notes on pace for biggest gain since December * Yields little moved on Wednesday after in-line ADP report (Updates to afternoon trading, adds June market action) By Dion Rabouin NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Yields on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were little moved on Wednesday but notched their largest monthly gain in more than a year as strong U.S. data and limited volatility reduced the appetite for safe-haven U.S. government debt. Yields on benchmark notes, which move inversely to prices, have risen nearly 11 basis points in August, the biggest increase since June 2015. On two-year Treasury notes, yields saw their biggest monthly gain since December as the data and comments from a chorus of Federal Reserve officials that rate hikes look appropriate before year-end have increased expectations for higher short-term interest rates. Two-year yields have risen nearly 13 basis points this month. On Wednesday, analysts said traders were holding firm with their eyes toward Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report, which could indicate what action the Fed is likely to take at its upcoming meeting on Sept. 20-21. ADP's national employment report showed the U.S. added 177,000 private sector jobs in August, slightly more than the 175,000 economists surveyed by Reuters had expected. Yields slipped slightly, in a move analysts said was likely due to buying from overseas investors. Central bank easing, combined with increased global demand for U.S. government debt, which continues to offer higher yield than most developed market competitors, have offset selling pressures from increased inflation expectations to keep Treasury market moves muted ahead of Friday's data, said Ira Jersey, senior client portfolio manager at OppenheimerFunds. The Bank of England recently announced it was increasing bond buying in its quantitative easing program and both the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank are in the midst of QE programs of their own. Jersey also highlighted sharp drops in Treasury yields in June, when yields fell 34 basis points, as being partially responsible for the August increase in yields. On Wednesday, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 3/32 in price from their Tuesday close to yield 1.56 percent. Two year prices rose 1/32, yielding 0.79 percent. "The irony is, even at 1.5 percent, this unprecedentedly low yield is still high vis-à-vis other developed markets," Jersey said. "So there's still demand for Treasuries from overseas." Japanese 10-year government bonds yield -0.068 percent, German 10-year Bunds offer -0.086 percent yield and British government debt currently yields 0.614 percent. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Chizu Nomiyama)