TREASURIES-Benchmark yields hold gains after jobless claims data, rise above 1.60 pct

Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt yields held their gains after the release of the U.S. initial jobless claims report on Thursday that showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose less than expected last week.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were down 11/32 in price to yield 1.606 percent, up hearly 4 basis points from their late Wednesday levels. Two-year notes fell 1/32 in price to yield 0.813 percent, 2 basis points higher than their late Wednesday level.