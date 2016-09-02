FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
TREASURIES-Yields fall after jobs report misses expectations
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 2, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-Yields fall after jobs report misses expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. 2-year Treasury yields fell to their lowest level in 10 days after a weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report that could push the Federal Reserve back from raising U.S. short-term interest rates at its policy meeting this month.

Two-year yields fell to 0.746 percent after the data, the lowest since Aug. 23. U.S. benchmark 10-year yields fell to 1.543 percent, its lowest level in one week, though they reversed course to turn slightly positive in later trading.

The Labor Department reported U.S. employers added 151,000 jobs in August. Economists had expected U.S. employers to add 180,000. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.