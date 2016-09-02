TREASURIES-Yields fall after jobs report misses expectations

Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. 2-year Treasury yields fell to their lowest level in 10 days after a weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report that could push the Federal Reserve back from raising U.S. short-term interest rates at its policy meeting this month.

Two-year yields fell to 0.746 percent after the data, the lowest since Aug. 23. U.S. benchmark 10-year yields fell to 1.543 percent, its lowest level in one week, though they reversed course to turn slightly positive in later trading.

The Labor Department reported U.S. employers added 151,000 jobs in August. Economists had expected U.S. employers to add 180,000. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)