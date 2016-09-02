FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TREASURIES-Long-dated yields up after jobs data; bets rise on December rate hike
September 2, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-TREASURIES-Long-dated yields up after jobs data; bets rise on December rate hike

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects opening sentence in 7th paragraph to show buying
increased, not decreased, after jobs report)
    * Yields up as investors see December as more likely for Fed
hike
    * U.S. jobs report disappoints with 151,000 jobs added in
August
    * 2-year yields fall to lowest since Aug. 23
    * 10-year yields touch lowest since Aug. 26

    By Dion Rabouin
    NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on
longer-dated maturities rose on Friday, with shorter-dated
yields flat, after a weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls
report that suggested the Federal Reserve was unlikely to raise
U.S. short-term interest rates this month.
    Friday's Labor Department report showed U.S. employers added
151,000 jobs in August, missing the 180,000 mark expected by
economists polled by Reuters.
    That took a Fed rate hike in September off the table, but
kept the door open for a rate increase this year at the U.S.
central bank's meeting in November or December, analysts said.
    "It was obviously lower than expected, which goes counter to
(the Fed raising rates) in September, but it doesn't necessarily
count them out for the year," said Ellis Phifer, market
strategist at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee.
    Fed funds futures prices show investors see just a
21-percent chance of a rate hike at this month's meeting, down 3
percentage points from Thursday. However, odds for a December
hike have risen to more than 56 percent, from 53 percent on
Thursday, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
    While the headline number on August's jobs report missed
expectations, the Department upwardly revised July's numbers to
a 275,000 increase. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.9
percent for August as more people entered the labor market.
 
    The Treasury market initially rallied after the data's
release, with benchmark 10-year Treasury yields falling to their
lowest level in a week and two-year yields hitting a 10-day low.
But traders reversed course after perusing the data, which
showed the U.S. economy is averaging 232,000 jobs added over the
past three months. 
    Two-year notes were last little changed in price
to yield 0.786 percent. The two-year yield fell to 0.746 percent
after the data, the lowest since Aug. 23. 
    Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were down 13/32 in
price to yield 1.614 percent. After the data, yields on the
10-year note had fallen to 1.543 percent, the lowest level in
since Aug. 26.
    The 30-year Treasury bond fell 1-7/32 in price
to a session high of 2.28 percent, its highest since Aug. 23.
    "The Fed needs to tighten this year because the domestic
part of the U.S. economy warrants a tightening," said Jack
McIntyre, CFA and portfolio manager at Brandywine Global
Investment Management in Philadelphia. "If you're not going to
go in September, it increases the odds that they'll go in
December." 

 (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Dan Grebler)

