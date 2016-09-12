TREASURIES-Yield curve steepens as near-term rate hike seen less likely

(Recasts with Brainard, adds auction details, updates prices) * Yield curve steepest in over a month * U.S. sells $24 bln 3-yr notes, $20 bln 10-yr notes * Fed's Brainard urges caution on raising rates By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve was the steepest in over a month on Monday after Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said the U.S. central bank should avoid removing support for the economy too quickly. Brainard said she wanted to see a stronger trend in U.S. consumer spending and evidence of rising inflation before the Fed raises rates, and that the United States still looked vulnerable to economic weakness abroad. The comments reduced already low expectations that the Fed would raise rates when it meets next week, and added some uncertainty about a hike by year-end, which most expect. "The market right now is battling with the timing and how likely it is that they get a hike off this year," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. The steepening yield curve "reflects more faith in the amount of growth the economy can have, the amount of inflation that the economy can have, or the likelihood that the Fed will stay lower for longer," Kohli said. The gap between five-year note yields and 30-year bond yields widened to 119 basis points, resulting in the steepest yield curve since Aug. 5. It has risen from 102 basis points on Aug. 30. Benchmark 10-year notes gained 1/32 in price to yield 1.670 percent, after rising earlier on Monday to 1.697 percent, the highest since June 24. Future traders are pricing in a 15 percent chance of a hike at the Fed's Sept. 20-21 policy-setting meeting, down from 21 percent earlier on Monday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. The odds of a hike at or before the Fed's Dec. 13-14 meeting rose to 59.3 percent, from 54 percent earlier. Retail sales data on Thursday and consumer inflation data on Friday will next be watched for signs of whether U.S. economic strength can support a rate increase. Demand was fairly weak for a $20 billion 10-year Treasury note auction held just before Brainard's comments. The debt sold at a high yield of 1.699 percent, almost a basis point higher than where the debt traded before the sale. The United States also sold $24 billion in three-year notes at a high yield of 0.947 percent. The government will also auction $12 billion in 30-year bonds on Tuesday. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Richard Chang)