FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
TREASURIES-Yield curve steepens as near-term rate hike seen less likely
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-Yield curve steepens as near-term rate hike seen less likely

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Recasts with Brainard, adds auction details, updates prices)
    * Yield curve steepest in over a month
    * U.S. sells $24 bln 3-yr notes, $20 bln 10-yr notes
    * Fed's Brainard urges caution on raising rates

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve
was the steepest in over a month on Monday after Federal Reserve
Governor Lael Brainard said the U.S. central bank should avoid
removing support for the economy too quickly.
    Brainard said she wanted to see a stronger trend in U.S.
consumer spending and evidence of rising inflation before the
Fed raises rates, and that the United States still looked
vulnerable to economic weakness abroad. 
    The comments reduced already low expectations that the Fed
would raise rates when it meets next week, and added some
uncertainty about a hike by year-end, which most expect.
    "The market right now is battling with the timing and how
likely it is that they get a hike off this year," said Aaron
Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New
York.
    The steepening yield curve "reflects more faith in the
amount of growth the economy can have, the amount of inflation
that the economy can have, or the likelihood that the Fed will
stay lower for longer," Kohli said.
    The gap between five-year note yields and 30-year bond
yields widened to 119 basis points, resulting in
the steepest yield curve since Aug. 5. It has risen from 102
basis points on Aug. 30.
    Benchmark 10-year notes gained 1/32 in price to
yield 1.670 percent, after rising earlier on Monday to 1.697
percent, the highest since June 24.
    Future traders are pricing in a 15 percent chance of a hike
at the Fed's Sept. 20-21 policy-setting meeting, down from 21
percent earlier on Monday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch
Tool.
    The odds of a hike at or before the Fed's Dec. 13-14 meeting
rose to 59.3 percent, from 54 percent earlier.
    Retail sales data on Thursday and consumer inflation data on
Friday will next be watched for signs of whether U.S. economic
strength can support a rate increase.
    Demand was fairly weak for a $20 billion 10-year Treasury
note auction held just before Brainard's comments.
    The debt sold at a high yield of 1.699 percent, almost a
basis point higher than where the debt traded before the sale.
 
    The United States also sold $24 billion in three-year notes
at a high yield of 0.947 percent. 
    The government will also auction $12 billion in 30-year
bonds on Tuesday.

 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.