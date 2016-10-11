TREASURIES-Benchmark yields hit highest since June as market squares Columbus Day trading

* Monday futures trading, technical positioning push yields higher * 10-year yields hit highest since June jobs report * 30-year yields highest since Brexit * Longer-dated yields retrace levels as stocks fall (Recasts opening, adds Treasury supply, quote, stock market impact) By Dion Rabouin NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose to a four-month high on Tuesday in technical trading that squared the market with a fall in Treasury futures prices the day before when the cash market for bonds was closed for the Columbus Day holiday. Bonds also faced pressure from $56 billion of supply due this week, including $24 billion in three-year notes, $20 billion in 10-year notes and $12 billion in 30-year bonds. Strategists said Tuesday's move up in yields, with 10-year notes touching their highest level since June 3, was largely a catch-up move. While the cash market was closed Monday, Treasury futures still traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, and the 10-year future price slumped to its lowest since June on the back of a move in oil prices solidly above $50 and a modest rally in stocks. When bonds resumed trading on Tuesday, prices gapped lower to match the futures move, sending yields higher. "The higher yields I think are more a result of just a broader risk-on sentiment that's been gripping markets," said Aaron Kohli, interest rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets. Yields fell from their highs as stocks trudged lower on Tuesday with benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last down 5/32 in price to yield 1.75 percent. Yields on the 10-year note had risen to 1.78 percent, the highest since an anemic June U.S. jobs report torpedoed investor bets on a rate hike by the Fed that month. The 30-year Treasury bond was last down 14/32 in price to yield 2.49 percent. The bond had previously seen yields rise to 2.51 percent, the highest since June 24, the day after Britain's surprise vote to exit the European Union. The move lower in yields came in concert with sinking U.S. stocks as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were both headed for their worst day in a month. "As the stocks weakened that's when the bonds found a bid," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. Brien also pointed out that yields had rubbed up against technical positioning levels at the day's highs and found buyers willing to bet prices would go back up. Treasuries prices move inversely to their yields, meaning as more buyers drive the price of bonds up, yields fall. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Alistair Bell)