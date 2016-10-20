FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip after Draghi's bond purchase remarks
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 2:50 PM / 10 months ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip after Draghi's bond purchase remarks

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* ECB's Draghi pushes back on speculation on bond tapering
    * Yields rise after Draghi says extraordinary measures not
forever
    * Jobless claims, housing data support view on modest U.S.
growth
    * U.S. to sell $5 billion 30-year TIPS at 1 p.m.

 (Updates market action, adds U.S. data)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said
there was no discussion at the ECB's latest policy meeting on
possible changes to its 1 trillion-plus euro bond purchase
program. 
    Draghi's comments countered speculation the ECB may begin
paring its monthly purchases of assets with its stimulus program
possibly concluding as early as March 2017.
    "Draghi was pretty emphatic about not talking about
tapering," said Brian Daingerfield, macro strategist at RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. "That was supportive for
the overall market."
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 6/32 in
price to yield 1.731 percent, down 2 basis points from late on
Wednesday, while the 30-year bond was up 21/32 in
price, yielding 2.482 percent, which was down 3 basis points
from Wednesday.
    Treasury yields briefly rose when Draghi, in reply to a
reporter's question on whether extraordinary policy support
could stay in place forever, said: "And the answer is, of
course, no." 
    Draghi said any discussion on ECB policy will likely take
place at its Dec. 8th meeting.
    Data on U.S. jobless claims and existing home sales released
on Thursday supported the view of moderate U.S. economic growth.
  
    First-time filings for unemployment benefits rose more than
expected to 260,000 last week, but they remained below a level
that is tied to a sturdy jobs market, while home resales grew
3.2 percent in September, stronger than analyst forecasts.
    The government is set to release its first reading on gross
national product for the third quarter on Oct. 28. Analysts
polled by Reuters project the economy likely grew at an
annualized pace of 2.7 percent last quarter, faster than a 1.4
percent pace in the second quarter.
    On the supply front, the Treasury Department will sell $5
billion in 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities at 1
p.m. (1700 GMT).  
  October 20 Thursday 10:39AM New York / 1439 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS DEC6               164-26/32    0-19/32   
 10YR TNotes DEC6              130-88/256   0-20/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.3325       0.3374    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.465        0.4726    0.003
 Two-year note                 99-224/256   0.815     0.012
 Three-year note               100-24/256   0.968     0.008
 Five-year note                99-120/256   1.2361    0.002
 Seven-year note               98-252/256   1.5297    -0.007
 10-year note                  97-216/256   1.7398    -0.012
 30-year bond                  94-248/256   2.49      -0.025
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        23.50         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        15.00         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         2.25         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap      -16.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -56.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 
    

 (Editing by Nick Zieminski and Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.