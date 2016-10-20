TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip after Draghi's bond purchase remarks

* ECB's Draghi pushes back on speculation on bond tapering * Yields rise after Draghi says extraordinary measures not forever * Jobless claims, housing data support view on modest U.S. growth * U.S. to sell $5 billion 30-year TIPS at 1 p.m. (Updates market action, adds U.S. data) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said there was no discussion at the ECB's latest policy meeting on possible changes to its 1 trillion-plus euro bond purchase program. Draghi's comments countered speculation the ECB may begin paring its monthly purchases of assets with its stimulus program possibly concluding as early as March 2017. "Draghi was pretty emphatic about not talking about tapering," said Brian Daingerfield, macro strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. "That was supportive for the overall market." Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 6/32 in price to yield 1.731 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Wednesday, while the 30-year bond was up 21/32 in price, yielding 2.482 percent, which was down 3 basis points from Wednesday. Treasury yields briefly rose when Draghi, in reply to a reporter's question on whether extraordinary policy support could stay in place forever, said: "And the answer is, of course, no." Draghi said any discussion on ECB policy will likely take place at its Dec. 8th meeting. Data on U.S. jobless claims and existing home sales released on Thursday supported the view of moderate U.S. economic growth. First-time filings for unemployment benefits rose more than expected to 260,000 last week, but they remained below a level that is tied to a sturdy jobs market, while home resales grew 3.2 percent in September, stronger than analyst forecasts. The government is set to release its first reading on gross national product for the third quarter on Oct. 28. Analysts polled by Reuters project the economy likely grew at an annualized pace of 2.7 percent last quarter, faster than a 1.4 percent pace in the second quarter. On the supply front, the Treasury Department will sell $5 billion in 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). October 20 Thursday 10:39AM New York / 1439 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC6 164-26/32 0-19/32 10YR TNotes DEC6 130-88/256 0-20/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.3325 0.3374 0.000 Six-month bills 0.465 0.4726 0.003 Two-year note 99-224/256 0.815 0.012 Three-year note 100-24/256 0.968 0.008 Five-year note 99-120/256 1.2361 0.002 Seven-year note 98-252/256 1.5297 -0.007 10-year note 97-216/256 1.7398 -0.012 30-year bond 94-248/256 2.49 -0.025 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.50 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.00 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.25 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -16.75 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -56.75 0.50 spread (Editing by Nick Zieminski and Dan Grebler)