10 months ago
TREASURIES-Longer-dated U.S. yields slip after Draghi's remarks
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 7:55 PM / 10 months ago

TREASURIES-Longer-dated U.S. yields slip after Draghi's remarks

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* ECB's Draghi pushes back on speculation on bond tapering
    * Yields rise after Draghi says extraordinary measures not
forever
    * Domestic data support view on possible December U.S. rate
hike
    * U.S. sells $5 billion 30-year TIPS to solid investor
demand

 (Updates market action, adds quote)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasury
yields fell on Thursday after European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said there was no discussion at the ECB's latest
policy meeting on possible changes to its 1 trillion-plus euro
bond purchase program. 
    Draghi's comments countered speculation the ECB may begin
paring its monthly purchases of assets with its stimulus program
possibly concluding as early as March 2017.
    "Draghi was pretty emphatic about not talking about
tapering," said Brian Daingerfield, macro strategist at RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. "That was supportive for
the overall market."
    In light, choppy trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
 were unchanged in price to yield 1.752 percent,
while the 30-year bond was up 8/32 in price,
yielding 2.501 percent, which was down more than 1 basis point
from Wednesday.
    "The 1.75 percent level seems to be a magnet for 10-years
where people feel comfortable," said Mike Lorizio, senior fixed
income trader at Manulife Asset Management in Boston.
    Longer-dated yields rose briefly when Draghi, in reply to a
reporter's question on whether extraordinary policy support
could stay in place forever, said: "And the answer is, of
course, no." 
    Draghi said any discussion on ECB policy will likely take
place at its Dec. 8th meeting.
    Data on U.S. jobless claims and existing home sales released
on Thursday supported the view of moderate U.S. economic growth.
  
    First-time filings for unemployment benefits rose more than
expected to 260,000 last week, but they remained below a level
that is tied to a sturdy jobs market, while home resales grew
3.2 percent in September, stronger than analyst forecasts.
    The mildly encouraging data supported expectations the
Federal Reserve may raise interest rates at its Dec. 13-14
meeting, traders said.
    U.S. interest rates futures implied traders saw over a 70
percent chance of a rate hike in December, according to CME
Group's FedWatch program. 
    Shorter-dated yields were up 2 basis points on the day.
  
    On the supply front, the Treasury Department sold $5 billion
in 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities to sturdy
investor demand, resulting in the lowest yield since February
2013, according to Treasury data. 
 
  October 20 Thursday 3:45PM New York / 1945 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS DEC6               164-18/32    0-11/32   
 10YR TNotes DEC6              130-56/256   -0-12/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.3275       0.3323    -0.005
 Six-month bills               0.4575       0.4649    -0.005
 Two-year note                 99-220/256   0.8231    0.020
 Three-year note               100-16/256   0.9787    0.019
 Five-year note                99-106/256   1.2476    0.014
 Seven-year note               98-228/256   1.5441    0.007
 10-year note                  97-188/256   1.7521    0.000
 30-year bond                  94-184/256   2.5023    -0.013
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        23.75         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        14.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         2.25         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap      -16.50         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -56.25         1.00    
 spread                                               
 
    

 (Editing by Nick Zieminski and Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
