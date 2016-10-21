TREASURIES-U.S. yields little changed on light volume

* ECB's Draghi comments Thursday support longer-dated bond demand * Positive technicals briefly add to curve-flattening trades * Fed's Williams wants a U.S. interest rate increase soon (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Friday as expectations the Federal Reserve would raise U.S. interest rates by year-end offset demand for bonds following comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on bond purchases. Trading held in a narrow range on light volume in the absence of major economic data and moves in other markets. On Thursday, Draghi said there was no discussion at the ECB's latest policy meeting on possible changes to its 1 trillion-plus euro bond purchase program. Any discussion on ECB policy would occur at its Dec. 8th meeting. Draghi's remarks after an ECB policy meeting pushed against speculation the central bank may begin paring its monthly bond purchases with its stimulus program possibly ending as early as March 2017. Concerns about reduced ECB purchases had spurred selling in longer-dated Treasuries, propelling their yields to four-month highs earlier this week. "Draghi basically told people they could play in the long end," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. Positive technical signals, including the spread between five-year and 30-year yields holding below its 200-day moving average, also underpinned support for longer-dated Treasuries, traders and analysts said. Dealers' exit from hedges on this week's some $28 billion in investment-grade corporate bonds briefly added to purchases of longer-dated government debt, they said. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 2/32 in price to yield 1.738 percent, down less than 1 basis point from late Thursday. It reached a four-month peak at 1.841 percent on Monday. The spread between U.S. five-year and 30-year yields earlier narrowed by 2 basis points before ending little changed on the day at 125 basis points. "There's a lot of noise in the back end of the curve. The front-end is less noisy," said Bruno Brazinha, interest rate strategist at SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New York. Shorter-dated yields were marginally higher on expectations the Fed would raise interest rates at its Dec. 13-14 meeting. Interest rates futures implied traders saw about a 70 percent chance the U.S. central bank would raise rates in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on Friday at a mortgage conference "it makes sense to get back to a pace of gradual rate increases, preferably sooner rather than later." Friday, Oct. 21 at 1457 EDT (1857 GMT): Price US T BONDS DEC6 164-26/32 5/32 10YR TNotes DEC6 130-88/256 16/256 Price Current Net Yield Change (pct) (bps) Three-month bills 0.3275 0.3323 0.000 Six-month bills 0.4575 0.4649 -0.002 Two-year note 99-218/256 0.8275 0.004 Three-year note 100-16/256 0.9786 0.003 Five-year note 99-110/256 1.2445 0.002 Seven-year note 98-252/256 1.5299 -0.007 10-year note 97-220/256 1.7382 -0.009 30-year bond 94-244/256 2.4908 -0.007 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.00 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -16.25 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -56.25 0.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler and Diane Craft)