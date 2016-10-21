FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
TREASURIES-U.S. yields little changed on light volume
#Market News
October 21, 2016 / 7:25 PM / 10 months ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields little changed on light volume

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* ECB's Draghi comments Thursday support longer-dated bond
demand
    * Positive technicals briefly add to curve-flattening trades
    * Fed's Williams wants a U.S. interest rate increase soon

 (Updates market action, adds quote)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were
little changed on Friday as expectations the Federal Reserve
would raise U.S. interest rates by year-end offset demand for
bonds following comments by European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi on bond purchases.
    Trading held in a narrow range on light volume in the
absence of major economic data and moves in other markets.
    On Thursday, Draghi said there was no discussion at the
ECB's latest policy meeting on possible changes to its 1
trillion-plus euro bond purchase program. Any discussion on ECB
policy would occur at its Dec. 8th meeting.    
    Draghi's remarks after an ECB policy meeting pushed against
speculation the central bank may begin paring its monthly bond
purchases with its stimulus program possibly ending as early as
March 2017. 
    Concerns about reduced ECB purchases had spurred selling in
longer-dated Treasuries, propelling their yields to four-month
highs earlier this week. 
    "Draghi basically told people they could play in the long
end," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global
Holdings in New York.
    Positive technical signals, including the spread between
five-year and 30-year yields holding below its 200-day moving
average, also underpinned support for longer-dated Treasuries,
traders and analysts said.
    Dealers' exit from hedges on this week's some $28 billion in
investment-grade corporate bonds briefly added to purchases of
longer-dated government debt, they said. 
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 2/32 in
price to yield 1.738 percent, down less than 1 basis point from
late Thursday. It reached a four-month peak at 1.841 percent on
Monday.
    The spread between U.S. five-year and 30-year yields earlier
 narrowed by 2 basis points before ending little changed on the
day at 125 basis points.  
    "There's a lot of noise in the back end of the curve. The
front-end is less noisy," said Bruno Brazinha, interest rate
strategist at SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New York.
    Shorter-dated yields were marginally higher on expectations
the Fed would raise interest rates at its Dec. 13-14 meeting.
  
    Interest rates futures implied traders saw about a 70
percent chance the U.S. central bank would raise rates in
December, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. 
    San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on Friday at
a mortgage conference "it makes sense to get back to a pace of
gradual rate increases, preferably sooner rather than later."
 
  Friday, Oct. 21 at 1457 EDT (1857 GMT):
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS DEC6               164-26/32      5/32    
 10YR TNotes DEC6              130-88/256     16/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield     Change
                                            (pct)     (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.3275       0.3323    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.4575       0.4649    -0.002
 Two-year note                 99-218/256   0.8275    0.004
 Three-year note               100-16/256   0.9786    0.003
 Five-year note                99-110/256   1.2445    0.002
 Seven-year note               98-252/256   1.5299    -0.007
 10-year note                  97-220/256   1.7382    -0.009
 30-year bond                  94-244/256   2.4908    -0.007
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        23.50        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        15.00         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         2.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap      -16.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -56.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 
    

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler and Diane
Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
