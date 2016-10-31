TREASURIES-Bonds gain on election uncertainty, month-end buying

* U.S. election uncertainty adds safety bid * Month-end buying seen boosting Treasuries * Fed, Bank of Japan, Bank of England meetings in focus * Friday's jobs report watched for rate hike indications By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices gained on Monday on safety buying sparked by greater uncertainty over next week's U.S. presidential election and demand for bonds for month-end portfolio rebalancing. Bonds gained on Friday afternoon after the Federal Bureau of Investigation said it would investigate additional emails relating to Hillary Clinton's use of a private server, roiling the presidential campaign. The investigation may tighten the race between Democrat Clinton and Republican Donald Trump, and a victory by Trump on Nov. 8 is seen as more likely to create uncertainty and market volatility. "We had some more politically risky news coming out on Friday, I think the market's still trying to digest that," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "You've also got the month-end buying that probably kicks in today," Kohli said, while the passing of new Treasury supply last week has relieved some selling pressure on the market. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 3/32 in price to yield 1.83 percent, down from 1.85 percent late on Friday. Investors this week are focused on numerous central bank meetings, as well as Friday's U.S. employment report for October, for further clues on whether the Federal Reserve is likely to raise rates in December. Employers are expected to have added 175,000 jobs in the month, according to the median estimate of 91 economists polled by Reuters. Traders are pricing in a 74 percent chance that the Fed will hike in December, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. Traders see a very low chance, of 6 percent, that the Fed will raise rates when it concludes this month's two-day meeting on Wednesday. Treasury yields jumped last week on speculation that the Bank of Japan may pare bond purchases after BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank would not try to push down super-long government bond yields, even if they rise further, because it is focused on controlling the yield curve for out to 10 years. At the same time, better-than-expected growth in Britain has squashed expectations that the Bank of England will offer further stimulus. The BOJ will conclude its two-day meeting this week on Tuesday. The Bank of England will meet on Thursday. (Editing by Will Dunham)