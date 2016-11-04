FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields climb after data shows steady U.S. jobs growth
#Market News
November 4, 2016 / 1:05 PM / 10 months ago

TREASURIES-Yields climb after data shows steady U.S. jobs growth

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* October jobs gains close to economist expectations
    * Treasury yields slightly higher, front-end underperforms
    * U.S. Presidential election uncertainty adds safety bid

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices weakened on
Friday after data showed that U.S. employers maintained a strong
pace of hiring in October and boosted wages for workers, which
supported the case for a December interest rate increase by the
Federal Reserve.
    Nonfarm payrolls increased by 161,000 jobs last month, the
Labor Department said on Friday. August and September data was
revised to show 44,000 more jobs created than previously
reported. 
    "Marginally this makes it more likely that the Fed will go
(raise rates) in December," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate
strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
    Benchmark 10-year note yields rose as high as
1.83 percent, from 1.80 percent before the data was released,
before retracing back to 1.81 percent.
    Two-year note yields, which are most sensitive to
interest rate changes, increased to 0.83 percent, from 0.81
percent before the data.
    "The number was very close to the consensus, which helped
the market not react too much," said Kohli. "The front-end is
bearing the brunt of the selloff, which makes some sense because
this is really about the timing of the Fed."
    The Fed kept interest rates unchanged during its two-day
policy-setting meeting ended on Wednesday, but indicated a
December hike was possible as the economy gathers momentum and
inflation picks up. 
    Already high expectations of a December rate hike gave the
U.S. central bank room to not explicitly signal an impending
hike.
    The outcome of next week's U.S. Presidential election may
derail the Fed from a rate hike if it destabilizes financial
markets.
    Bonds have gained a safety bid this week as stocks slide
amid election polls showing a tight race between Democrat
Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump.
    Traders are pricing in a 76 percent likelihood that the Fed
will raise rates in December, according to the CME Group's
FedWatch Tool.

 (Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
