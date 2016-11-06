FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
TREASURIES-US Treasury futures dip as stocks look set to bounce on Clinton-FBI news
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2016 / 11:50 PM / 10 months ago

TREASURIES-US Treasury futures dip as stocks look set to bounce on Clinton-FBI news

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury futures dropped on Sunday as U.S. election week trading kicked off in the wake of news that the FBI was standing by its earlier finding that no criminal charges were warranted against Democrat Hillary Clinton for using a private email server for government work.

The weakness in safe-haven Treasuries came as riskier assets such as stocks, which had weakened after the FBI reopened the probe more than a week ago, were rallying hard on the development with just two days before U.S. Election Day. Clinton is in a tight race for the White House with Republican nominee Donald Trump.

U.S. 10-year Treasury futures were last down about 0.3 percent Sunday evening in electronic trading. They had closed Friday at the highest end-of-day level since Oct 21.

Nominal Treasury notes and bonds were not yet trading. The benchmark 10-year note closed up on Friday with its yield, which moves in the opposite direction to its price, at 1.78 percent, its lowest day-end level since Oct 25. (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.