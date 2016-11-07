TREASURIES-Yields climb after FBI says won't prosecute Clinton over emails

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday, as risk appetite improved after the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation cleared Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton of any wrongdoing in the use of a private email server. U.S. long-dated yields, which move inversely to prices, trended lower over the past week after the FBI said it was looking at another large batch of Clinton's emails, narrowing her lead in the polls over Republican presidential contender Donald Trump. But the FBI late on Sunday said it stood by its earlier finding that no criminal charges were warranted against Clinton for using a private email server for government work, prompting a sell-off in Treasuries ahead of the U.S. election. The U.S. presidential election will be held on Tuesday. "The news yesterday that the FBI has cleared Secretary Clinton basically gave a risk tone to the market and this is pushing risk assets sharply higher," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist, at TD Securities in New York. "This does give the market a bit of a respite to the risk-off tone that we have been basically seeing the last week," he added. Clinton is associated with higher risk appetite because she is a "known quantity," Goldberg said. On the other hand, Trump is more of a wild card whose policies could veer away from that of the current administration. If elected, analysts said Trump could inject uncertainty in the market and drive a rally in Treasuries. In mid-morning trading, benchmark 10-year note yields were down 10/32 in price to yield 1.820 percent, up from Friday's 1.783 percent. U.S. 30-year bond prices fell 15/32, yielding 2.595 percent, up from 2.57 percent last Friday. Two-year note yields, which are most sensitive to interest rate changes, were at 0.821 percent, up from Friday's 0.793 percent. Supply is also a focus this week aside from the U.S. election. The Treasury Department is selling $62 billion in notes and bonds, with $24 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, $23 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday, and $15 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. Also on tap are $78 billion in 3- and 6-month bills on Monday, with $20 billion in 52-week bills and $55 billion n 4-week bills on Tuesday. TD's Goldberg said there should be solid demand at these auctions given the higher yield. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)