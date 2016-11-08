TREASURIES-Long yields inch lower ahead of U.S. election results

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. long-dated Treasury yields were slightly lower on Tuesday in quiet trading as investors awaited the results of the U.S. presidential election.

Short yields, which move inversely to price, were marginally higher, however, benefiting from Tuesday's debt supply. The Treasury Department is selling $24 billion in three-year notes, as well as $20 billion in 52-week bills and $55 billion in 4-week bills.

Traders tend to sell Treasuries to make way for fresh supply.

Although the election results will not be known until possibly late evening, any information from exit polls could likely influence prices, analysts said.

"There is some nervousness in a thin market, with people voting and you see this market going into this kind of wait-and-see mode," said Bryce Doty, senior vice president and senior portfolio manager at Sit Fixed Income Advisors, in Minneapolis.

"I do think that if Clinton takes the lead, you will see yields begin to rise because then there wouldn't be any excuses left for the Fed not to raise rates."

On Monday, Treasuries sold off in the wake of news on Sunday that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton would not be indicted with respect to her use of a private email server.

"Yesterday was a reflection of the increased odds of a Clinton presidency," Doty said. "The market likes knowing what the outcome is going to be, more importantly sometimes than the candidate."

In mid-morning trading, benchmark 10-year note yields were flat in price to yield 1.827 percent, little changed from Monday's 1.828 percent.

U.S. 30-year bond prices rose 8/32, yielding 2.588 percent, down from 2.602 percent late on Monday.

Two-year note yields, which are most sensitive to interest rate changes, were at 0.833 percent, up from Monday's 0.822 percent.

Ahead of the U.S. three-year note auction, three-year notes were down 1/32 in price to yield 0.997 percent, up from Monday's 0.981 percent.

Aaron Kohli, interest rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York, said the three-year auction faces some significant event risk just ahead of the election.

"Overall, we continue to believe that the balance of risks favors a strong auction as the timing of the Fed in December is well known." (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfus; Editing by Dan Grebler)