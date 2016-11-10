TREASURIES-U.S. bond market sell-off accelerates before 30-year auction

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury securities prices fell on Thursday, extending Wednesday's steep decline, as investors reduced their bond holdings in advance of a $15 billion auction of 30-year bonds, which is part of this week's $62 billion quarterly refunding.

The yield on 30-year Treasury bonds was last at 2.882 percent, up over 2 basis points on the day. It reached 2.922 percent earlier Thursday, which was highest in nearly 10 months, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)