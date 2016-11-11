FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
TREASURIES-U.S. futures lowest since January on Trump inflation concern
November 11, 2016 / 6:40 PM / 9 months ago

TREASURIES-U.S. futures lowest since January on Trump inflation concern

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Trump expected to enact inflationary policies
    * 10-yr Treasury futures lowest since Jan 12

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury futures declined
to ten-month lows on Friday as bond investors worried that U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump would enact policies that increase
inflation, which reduces the value of debt.
    Bond prices tumbled this week after Trump's surprise
election on Tuesday with long-dated bonds, the most sensitive to
inflation, performing the worst.
    Investors expect Trump to adopt protectionist trade policies
that may hurt the dollar and increase commodity prices and the
cost of goods.
    Trump has also indicated he would spend more on developing
U.S. infrastructure, which could increase the U.S. budget
deficit and Treasury supply, while also promising tax cuts.
    U.S. 10-year Treasury futures fell as low as
127-5/32, the lowest since Jan. 12, before retracing back to
127-10/32.
    BlackRock's iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury bond exchange
traded fund fell to $122.23, its lowest level since Jan.
13.
    The cash bond markets were closed on Friday for the U.S.
Veterans Day holiday.

 (Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
