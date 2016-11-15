TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bond prices advance, but downtrend intact

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year Treasury bond prices rose on Tuesday, after falling five straight sessions as investors took a breather selling government debt in the wake of a higher inflation outlook under the administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump has vowed to increase infrastructure spending to boost the economy, a move that would stoke inflation. Rising inflation tends to erode bond prices, pushing yields higher.

Tuesday's rally on the long end, however, was expected to be just a respite, with the overall downtrend in bond prices remaining intact. U.S. short-term Treasury and 10-year note prices traded flat to slightly lower on the day, with U.S. two-year yields hitting a 10-month peak.

"Investors are taking a breather a little bit, trying to understand what's going to happen near term," said Bruno Braizinha, interest rates strategist, at Societe Generale in New York. "I don't think it's done."

Roughly a week after Trump's victory, the 30-year Treasury bond, the security most sensitive to inflation expectations, had surged above 3 percent on Monday for the first time since December.

The spread between the yields on 10-year and 2-year notes, meanwhile, had risen from 1.21 percent at the end of last week to 1.26 percent, its widest since December.

Those gains have eased on Tuesday.

Treasury yields, though, edged higher after data showed U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in October, reinforcing expectations of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month.

At the same time, a separate report showed inflation crept higher. U.S. Labor Department data showed import prices increased 0.5 percent in October after gaining 0.2 percent in September.

In midday trading, U.S. 30-year bond prices rose 21/32 in price, to yield 2.947 percent, from 2.983 percent late on Monday. Yields on 30-year bonds had risen to a high of 3.067 percent on Monday, a peak not touched since December.

Benchmark 10-year note prices were up 1/32, yielding 2.217 percent, down from Monday's 2.222 percent. On Monday, they rose above 2.3 percent, the highest level since December.

U.S. two-year note yields, meanwhile, were at 1.012 percent, up from 0.988 percent late on Monday. Earlier in the session, two-year yields rose to 1.029 percent, the highest since January, as investors largely expect the Fed to lift U.S. overnight interest rates at its December meeting.

The yield curve has also flattened, pulling back from a steepening trend the last week. The gap between U.S. 10-year and two-year notes narrowed to 121 basis points. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Grant McCool)