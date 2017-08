Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. shorter-dated Treasury yields touched their highest levels in more than 10 months on Wednesday ahead of the release of U.S. producer prices and industrial output data.

Yields on 2-, 3-, 5- and 7-year Treasury notes rose to their highest since early January. All four notes hit their peaks at 7:07 a.m. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin)