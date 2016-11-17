Longer-dated yields hit session highs after release of Yellen remarks

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday after the release of prepared remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that suggested the U.S. central bank could raise overnight interest rates as soon as next month.

Yields on 10- and 30-year Treasuries hit their highest levels of the session, steepening the Treasury yield curve as yields on shorter-dated maturities were flat.

The 10-year note fell 2/32 in price to yield 2.23 percent. The 30-year bond fell 20/32 in price to yield 2.957 percent. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)