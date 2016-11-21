TREASURIES-Prices gain as higher yields attract some buyers

* Govt to sell $88 bln short, intermediate supply this week * Treasury to sell $26 bln two-year notes on Monday * Fed's Fischer: Fiscal spending could reduce Fed's burden By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields declined from one-year highs on Monday as higher yields caused by a recent selloff tempted some new buyers ahead of a government auction of $88 billion in new supply this week. U.S. government bond yields have soared since the election of Republican Donald Trump as U.S. president on Nov. 8 as investors bet that Trump will adopt policies that spur higher growth and inflation, which may also lead the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more times than previously expected. "We backed up to very attractive levels, and the Fed's basically priced in for December, so I think the question now becomes 'do you get in or not?' and there's certainly a lot of room to get in this week," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. Futures traders are pricing in a 95 percent likelihood that the U.S. central bank will raise rates for the first time this year when it meets next month, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said on Monday that spending and other efforts to boost sluggish productivity could help reduce the Fed's burden of supporting the economy. Benchmark 10-year note yields jumped as high as 2.36 percent on Friday, before retracing back to 2.31 percent on Monday. The note yields had traded at around 1.80 percent before Trump's surprise election. Two-year note yields, which are most sensitive to interest rate increases, rose to 1.08 percent in overnight trading on Monday, the highest since Dec. 30, 2015, before falling back to 1.06 percent. The yields have soared from 0.81 percent before Trump's victory. Investors are now focused on whether the higher yields will attract more buyers to short-and-intermediate debt auctions this week. The Treasury Department will sell $26 billion in two-year notes on Monday, $34 billion in five-year notes on Tuesday and $28 billion in seven-year notes on Wednesday. The government will also sell $13 billion in two-year floating rate notes on Tuesday. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)