TREASURIES-Bonds steady; two-year yields decline from six-year highs

* U.S. to sell $34 bln five-year notes * Two-year note yields hit more than 6-yr highs overnight * Japan earthquake sparks some safety buying By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries were relatively steady on Tuesday before the U.S. Treasury Department is due to sell $34 billion in five year notes, after two-year note yields earlier on Tuesday rose to more than six-year highs. New supply has weighed on shorter-dated debt at the same time as investors are increasingly nervous about impending interest rate hikes. Treasury yields have soared since the election of Republican Donald Trump as U.S. president on Nov. 8 as investors bet he will adopt policies that spur higher growth and inflation, which may also lead the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more times than previously expected. "The sector that is most vulnerable to rate hikes is obviously the short-end and intermediates, and there is some reason to believe that some people may shy away from the sector," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. However, "at some point I think people could still find these yields to be attractive," Lederer added. Dealers took a larger share of a $26 billion sale of two-year notes on Monday as indirect bidders, which includes fund managers and some central banks, reduced participation. Two-year note yields rose as high a 1.107 percent on Tuesday, the highest since April 2010, before falling back to 1.103 percent. The yields have soared from 0.81 percent before Trump's victory. Five-year note yields are trading just below eleven-month highs, at 1.78 percent. Futures traders are pricing in a 100-percent likelihood that the U.S. central bank will raise rates for the first time this year when it meets next month, up from 95 percent on Monday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. The government will also sell $28 billion in seven-year notes on Wednesday, and $13 billion in two-year floating-rate notes later on Tuesday. U.S. Treasury prices had gained in overnight trading after a powerful earthquake rocked Japan early, provoking some buying of safe-haven assets. Benchmark 10-year note yields were last little changed on the day to yield 2.31 percent. (Editing by Nick Zieminski)