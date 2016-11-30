FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates jump with oil prices
November 30, 2016 / 2:15 PM / 9 months ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates jump with oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on investors' inflation expectations jumped on Wednesday as oil futures soared over 8 percent on prospects that some of the world's major crude producers would agree on a bigger-than-expected output reduction.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, reached 1.94 percent, up nearly 6 basis points from late on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

