TREASURIES-Yields extend surge as oil, Trump boost inflation bets

* 10-yr yields hit 16-1/2-month high of 2.468 pct * 30-yr yields hit over 1-yr high of 3.132 pct * Rally in oil prices, Trump policies boost inflation expectations * U.S. economic data pushes most yields to session highs By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields surged on Thursday with benchmark yields touching their highest levels in just under a year and a half on expectations that gains in oil prices and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies would fuel higher inflation. Brent crude prices built on Wednesday's gains with a more than 3 percent jump a day after OPEC and Russia agreed to restrict output. The rally in crude, along with expectations that Trump will enact policies that increase spending and debt as well as spur growth and inflation, pushed up Treasury yields. Inflation erodes bond prices, with 10- and 30-year Treasuries most vulnerable. Yields rose overnight and extended their surge in U.S. trading, with a stronger-than-expected U.S. manufacturing reading for November and a rise in U.S. construction spending in October briefly pushing yields on Treasuries maturing between three and 30 years to their session highs. "You're seeing the market pricing in higher inflation in the near term," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. Benchmark 10-year yields hit a 16-1/2-month high of 2.468 percent, while 30-year yields hit a more than one-year high of 3.132 percent. U.S. five-year yields hit a more than 5-1/2-year high of 1.92 percent, while seven-year yields hit a more than two-year high of 2.274 percent. U.S. two- and three-year yields hit six-day highs of 1.151 percent and 1.456 percent, respectively. Comments from Steven Mnuchin, who Trump said he would nominate to lead the U.S. Treasury, on introducing a longer-maturity bond on Wednesday added to expectations that long-end rates would increase further, said Kim Rupert, managing director for fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco. The continued surge in yields came after U.S. Treasuries posted a negative 2.7 percent return in November to mark their worst performance since January 2009, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data, while the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index posted a negative 2.4 percent return to mark its worst monthly showing in at least 10 years. Traders are awaiting U.S. monthly employment data due Friday. Economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers to have added 175,000 jobs last month, up from 161,000 in October. U.S. 10-year Treasuries were last down 22/32 in price to yield 2.4463 percent, up about eight basis points from its yield late on Wednesday of 2.367 percent. U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last down 1-21/32 in price to yield 3.105 percent, up about nine basis points from late Wednesday's yield. Prices on 30-year Treasuries briefly fell below two full points. Dec. 1 Thursday 10:57AM New York / 1557 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC6 150-29/32 -1-24/32 10YR TNotes DEC6 124-212/256 -0-104/2 56 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.48 0.4873 0.002 Six-month bills 0.6025 0.6127 0.003 Two-year note 99-188/256 1.135 0.020 Three-year note 98-194/256 1.4311 0.041 Five-year note 99-94/256 1.8833 0.049 Seven-year note 99-72/256 2.2366 0.059 10-year note 96-44/256 2.4354 0.068 30-year bond 95-160/256 3.1002 0.082 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 20.50 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -2.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -16.75 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -55.25 -1.00 spread (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bill Trott)