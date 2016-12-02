TREASURIES-Yields fall from peaks ahead of Italian vote, U.S. data impact muted

* Yields fall from multi-month, multi-year highs * Sunday Italian referendum boosts haven buying * U.S. employers add 178,000 jobs in Nov., near expectations By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields eased from multi-month and multi-year highs on Friday as traders bought U.S. government bonds on the heels of their worst month in nearly eight years in anticipation of an Italian referendum, while the impact of U.S. jobs data was short-lived. Traders dipped their toes into safe-haven U.S. government bonds ahead of Italy's Sunday vote on constitutional reform and lightened up on bearish bets that had driven benchmark 10-year yields to a 1-1/2-year high of 2.492 percent and three-year yields to a more than 5-1/2-year high of 1.469 percent on Thursday. The Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls increased by 178,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate dropped to a more than nine-year low of 4.6 percent. A pullback in wage growth after two straight months of solid increases, however, put a wrinkle in the otherwise upbeat employment report. The jobs growth was largely in line with expectations of economists polled by Reuters for a gain of 175,000. Analysts said the data generally did not alter expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates later this month and twice next year. "The fact that employment growth continues to be robust is going to give the Fed confidence this month and then looking to further tighten policy next year," said Mark Cabana, head of U.S. short rates strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York. The data had a brief impact on Treasury yields, with benchmark yields jumping to 2.4393 percent before dipping back to a session low of 2.381 percent later in morning trading. U.S. 30-year yields hit a session low of 3.048 percent after touching a 16-1/2-month high of 3.156 percent Thursday. "Some of what's happening today is just a correction from the big moves, plus we have a big event risk over the weekend with the Italian referendum," said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities in New York. "The market is not giving the payroll report as much importance as just general risk-off." Misra said, however, that she expected the move upward in yields to eventually continue. Traders sold off Treasuries in November on bets that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies and higher oil prices would stoke inflation, which erodes bond prices. U.S. Treasuries posted a negative 2.7 percent return in November to mark their worst performance since January 2009, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data. December 2 Friday 10:39AM New York / 1539 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR7 150-14/32 0-30/32 10YR TNotes MAR7 124-140/256 0-144/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.4675 0.4745 0.000 Six-month bills 0.5975 0.6076 0.000 Two-year note 99-200/256 1.1116 -0.035 Three-year note 98-230/256 1.383 -0.051 Five-year note 99-166/256 1.8241 -0.071 Seven-year note 99-168/256 2.1783 -0.070 10-year note 96-156/256 2.3849 -0.056 30-year bond 96-128/256 3.0541 -0.041 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 21.00 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 13.50 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -1.00 1.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -15.75 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -54.25 0.50 spread (Reporting by Sam Forgione)