TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields jump as ECB says it will pare bond purchases

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose in line with their European counterparts on Thursday after the European Central Bank said it would trim its monthly pace of bond purchases to 60 billion euros from 80 billion euros, starting in April. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note's yield was up 5 basis points from late Wednesday at 2.400 percent. It remained below 2.492 percent reached on Dec. 1, which was its highest since July 2015, according to Reuters data. Thursday, Dec. 8, 8:15 a.m. New York/1315 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR7 149-26/32 -1-12/32 10YR TNotes MAR7 124-96/256 -0-112/2 56 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.495 0.5025 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.6125 0.6229 -0.005 Two-year note 99-196/256 1.1203 0.016 Three-year note 98-222/256 1.3954 0.025 Five-year note 99-148/256 1.8391 0.041 Seven-year note 99-134/256 2.199 0.053 10-year note 96-120/256 2.4016 0.055 30-year bond 95-200/256 3.092 0.063 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 21.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -0.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -15.50 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -54.50 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)