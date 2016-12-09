TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields rise on supply, Chinese inflation data

* U.S. 10-year yield set to rise for five straight weeks * Chinese producer price data reinforce inflation jitters * Bond selling underpinned by ECB plan to cut bond purchases (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Friday with benchmark yields on track for a fifth straight week of increases following stronger-than-forecast Chinese inflation data and ahead of $56 billion of coupon-bearing government bond supply next week. The rise in U.S. yields was also underpinned by ongoing bond sales tied to European Central Bank's surprise decision on Thursday to reduce its monthly bond purchases to 60 billion euros from the current 80 billion euros, starting in April 2017. "It's the continuation of the ECB trade," said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. Treasury yields retreated from their earlier peaks on safe-haven bids for U.S. bonds following reports the ECB rejected Monte Paschi's request for a three-week extension to raise 5 billion euros. The cash was intended for a rescue plan so the struggling Italian lender could avert being wound down. Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield was last at 2.415 percent, up 2 basis points from Thursday after touching a session high at 2.445 percent earlier on Friday. The 10-year yield was poised for the longest streak of weekly gains since May-June 2013, a period known as the "taper tantrum" after then Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke hinted the U.S. central bank was considering shrinking its bond purchases. Since the Nov. 8 U.S. election, investors have been dumping bonds around the world on bets on faster growth and inflation from tax cuts, more federal spending and stricter trade policies under a Trump administration that begins in January. Inflation worries were reinforced after data showed China's producer prices rose at the swiftest rate in more than five years in November. Prospects of faster price increases in the world's two biggest economies supported the view the Fed is on track to raise interest rates further in 2017 after a near-certain quarter point hike next week. Investors may be reluctant to bid aggressively for the upcoming Treasuries supply before the Fed's rate decision, analysts said. The Treasury Department will sell $24 billion of three-year notes and $20 billion in 10-year notes on Monday and $12 billion of 30-year bonds on Tuesday. December 9 Friday 10:02AM New York / 1502 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR7 149-8/32 -0-23/32 10YR TNotes MAR7 124-108/256 -0-28/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.5075 0.5152 0.005 Six-month bills 0.62 0.6305 0.006 Two-year note 99-200/256 1.1127 0.005 Three-year note 98-230/256 1.3855 0.009 Five-year note 99-154/256 1.8342 0.015 Seven-year note 99-138/256 2.1967 0.017 10-year note 96-92/256 2.4146 0.026 30-year bond 95-88/256 3.1153 0.029 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.25 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.00 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 1.50 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -13.75 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -52.25 0.75 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)