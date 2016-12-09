TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields rise on data before supply

* U.S. 10-year yield set to rise for five straight weeks * Chinese producer price data reinforce inflation jitters * U.S. consumer sentiment strongest in 23 months - U. Michigan * Bond selling underpinned by ECB plan to cut bond purchases (Updates market action, adds quotes) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Friday with benchmark yields on track for a fifth straight week of increases on stronger-than-forecast data on China inflation and U.S. consumer sentiment ahead of $56 billion in government debt supply next week. The rise in U.S. yields was also underpinned by ongoing bond sales after the European Central Bank's decision on Thursday to reduce its monthly bond purchases to 60 billion euros from the current 80 billion euros, starting in April as it extended its quantitative easing into the end of 2017. "It's still accommodative but it's acknowledgement it has reached its limits," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston. Treasury yields retreated from their earlier peaks on safe-haven bids for U.S. bonds following reports the ECB rejected Monte Paschi's request for a three-week extension to raise 5 billion euros. The cash was intended for a rescue plan so the struggling Italian lender could avert being wound down. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield was last at 2.462 percent, up 8 basis points from Thursday and not far from a near 1-1/2 year peak set on Dec. 1. The 10-year yield was poised for the longest streak of weekly increase since May-June 2013, a period known as the "taper tantrum" after then Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke hinted the Fed was considering shrinking its bond purchases. Since the Nov. 8 U.S. election, investors have been dumping bonds globally on bets of faster growth and inflation from tax cuts, more federal spending and stricter trade policies under a Trump administration. Inflation worries were reinforced after data showed China's producer prices rose at the swiftest rate in more than five years in November. U.S. consumer sentiment strengthened to its strongest since January 2015 in early December, although the outlook for consumer inflation fell, according to the University of Michigan. Prospects of improvement in the world's two biggest economies supported the view the Fed is on track to raise interest rates further in 2017 after a near-certain quarter point hike next week. Investors may be reluctant to bid aggressively for the upcoming Treasuries supply before the Fed's rate decision, analysts said. The Treasury Department will sell $24 billion of three-year notes and $20 billion in 10-year notes on Monday and $12 billion of 30-year bonds on Tuesday. "People have to price in an uncertainty premium," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at PGIM Fixed Income in Newark, New Jersey. December 9 Friday 2:19PM New York / 1919 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR7 148-12/32 -1-19/32 10YR TNotes MAR7 124-4/256 -0-132/2 56 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.5275 0.5355 0.025 Six-month bills 0.625 0.6356 0.011 Two-year note 99-190/256 1.1329 0.025 Three-year note 98-208/256 1.4157 0.040 Five-year note 99-98/256 1.8807 0.062 Seven-year note 99-52/256 2.2492 0.069 10-year note 95-240/256 2.4638 0.075 30-year bond 94-148/256 3.1563 0.070 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.00 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.75 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 1.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -14.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -51.50 1.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Andrew Hay)