8 months ago
TREASURIES-Bonds extend gains on Russian ambassador shooting
#Market News
December 19, 2016 / 5:34 PM / 8 months ago

TREASURIES-Bonds extend gains on Russian ambassador shooting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with shooting, updates prices)
    * Report that Russian ambassador shot in Turkey
    * Treasury yields fall to session lows

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. safe haven Treasuries
extended price gains on Monday after news reports that the
Russian ambassador to Ankara was shot in an attack at an art
gallery in the Turkish capital.
    A spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry said he died
of his wounds. 
    Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD
Securities in New York, said that the news "does seem to
coincide with the latest move (in Treasury yields) lower and the
intraday high in stocks."
    That said, "it's such a quiet, thin kind of session it's
difficult to attribute the move to just one news report,"
Goldberg added.
    Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 14/32 in
price to yield 2.53 percent, down from 2.55 percent before the
news and from 2.60 percent late on Friday.
    U.S. Treasuries are seen as a low risk asset when there is
political or other uncertainty. 
    Bond prices had gained earlier on Monday as some investors
covered short positions heading into the year-end holidays.

 (Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
