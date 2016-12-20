TREASURIES-Prices fall as stock strength reduces demand for bonds

* Rising stocks reduces demand for bonds * Rate outlook main focus for investors * Personal income, GDP data on Thursday in focus By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices fell on Tuesday as risk assets including stocks were stronger, reducing demand for safe haven assets, and with no new economic due to give further indications of the strength of the U.S. economy. Bond prices had rallied on Monday as some investors covered short positions and as terrorism concerns promoted by the shooting of the Russian ambassador in Turkey and a truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market raised demand for low-risk bonds. U.S. stocks were nonetheless tentatively stronger on Tuesday, while European stocks held near their highest levels since January. "The main reason for the increase today is the little bit of 'risk on' trading that buoyed European stock exchanges," said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 10/32 to yield 2.58 percent, up from 2.54 percent late Monday. Investors are skittish to buy bonds on concerns about further yield increases as they evaluate how many times the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates next year. Hawkish comments by Fed Chair Janet Yellen on the state of the job market on Monday sent yields briefly higher, even as bonds were generally stronger. It came after the U.S. central bank's meeting last Wednesday was viewed as more hawkish than expected, sending 10-year note yields to more than two-year highs and two-year note yields to their highest levels since 2009. "That was a basic repetition of almost anything she would have said on the topic last Wednesday ... that's the sort of sensitivity" investors have to hawkish rate statements, Vogel said. Data on Thursday, including the third estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product and personal income and spending, will next be watched for further indications about the strength of the U.S. economy. (Editing by Bill Trott)