* US GDP, capital goods orders improve * Treasury to sell 2,5,7-yr supply next week By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Dec 22 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday after data showed improving economic growth, and as investors prepared for new Treasury supply next week. Data showed that the U.S. economy grew faster than initially thought in the third quarter, notching its best performance in two years, amid solid consumer spending and a jump in soybean exports. Gross domestic product increased at a 3.5 percent annual rate instead of the previously reported 3.2 percent pace, the Commerce Department said in its third GDP estimate on Thursday. New orders for U.S.-made capital goods also rose more than expected in November amid strong demand for machinery and primary metals, suggesting some of the oil-related drag on manufacturing was starting to fade. The Commerce Department said on Thursday that non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, increased 0.9 percent after an unrevised 0.2 percent gain in October. "The data was stronger than people expected," said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. At the same time, investors are preparing for the sale of new two-year, five-year and seven-year supply next week, which will be sold when many traders are away on vacation and with some European markets also still closed on Tuesday. "You're seeing a setup going into the Christmas holiday for Treasury supply," said di Galoma. "A lot of Europe will be off next week...I think that's going to present a little bit of a problem for supply." Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 8/32 in price to yield 2.57 percent, up from 2.54 percent late Wednesday. Some investors are also wary of buying bonds as they evaluate how many times the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates next year. The Fed was more hawkish than expected at its December meeting last week, indicating that it may raise rates three times next year. That helped to send 10-year note yields to a more than two-year peak and two-year note yields to their highest levels since 2009. Yields have soared since Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election last month, as investors bet that he would implement new fiscal stimulus that would boost growth and inflation. (Editing by Frances Kerry)