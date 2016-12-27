Yields rise to session highs after U.S. home prices data

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose to session highs on Tuesday after the release of data on the U.S housing market that were slightly stronger than expected.

Yields on Treasury notes with maturities between five and 30 years all touched their highest levels of the day after data from the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller composite index showed U.S. metro area home prices increased modestly in October.

The 10-year note yield rose to 2.576 percent with yields on the 30-year note rising to session high of 3.149 percent. The 30-year hit a six-day high. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)