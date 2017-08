Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to session lows on Wednesday after a well-bid 5-year note auction that fetched a high yield of 2.057 percent, the highest since April 2011.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 11/32 in price to yield 2.523 percent. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chris Reese)