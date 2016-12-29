FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices muted after in-line U.S. jobless claims data
December 29, 2016 / 1:46 PM / 8 months ago

TREASURIES-Prices muted after in-line U.S. jobless claims data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices were little changed from their late Wednesday levels on Thursday after U.S. initial jobless claims data largely matched expected readings.

Treasuries rose in price overnight with yields touching fresh two-week lows. The market reversed course ahead of the labor data, which showed 265,000 people applied for unemployment benefits during the week, in line with expectations of economists.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 5/32 in price to yield 2.49 percent. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

