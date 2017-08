Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt yields fell across the curve after a well-bid 7-year note auction.

The high yield on the 7-year note sale was more than 2 basis points below its 1 p.m. when-issued level, according to Reuters data.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes were last up 13/32 in price to yield 2.46 percent, their lowest level since Dec. 14. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chris Reese)