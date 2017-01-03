FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields rise after strong U.S. manufacturing data
January 3, 2017 / 3:20 PM / 8 months ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise after strong U.S. manufacturing data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury bond yields rose on Tuesday after a stronger-than-expected U.S. manufacturing report for December that reflected a steadily improving economy.

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing PMI index showed a reading of 54.7, compared with market forecasts of 53.6. The employment index was also higher at 53.1 last month, compared with expectations of 52.5.

The 10-year note was last down 21/32 in price to yield 2.508 percent, while yields on 30-year Treasury bonds were at 3.107 percent, rising from 3.090 percent before the ISM data.

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

