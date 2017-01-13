U.S. TIPS breakeven rates pare fall after U.S. data

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations pared their earlier decline on Friday following data on domestic retail sales and producer prices in December that mostly matched analyst forecasts.

The five-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular five-year Treasury notes, was last 1.92 percent, down 0.7 basis point from late on Thursday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)