TREASURIES-U.S. yields jump on abrupt surge in selling

By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped Friday on a surge in selling, wiping out much of the week's gains tied to traders scaling back bond bets on potentially higher inflation and federal borrowing under the impending administration of President-elect Donald Trump. The abrupt spike in yields came soon after Friday's U.S. data on retail sales and producer prices in December, which was largely within analyst forecasts. Analysts and traders blamed the market selloff on computerized sell orders generated in response to buying when the data were released. The rise in yields also stemmed from traders locking in recent gains ahead of the three-day U.S. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend and bond dealers reselling their purchases from a soft $12 billion 30-year Treasury auction on Thursday. "The market is flushing lower because there are a lot of bad longs out there," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. "People also want to go flat with their positions going into the long weekend." Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was up 5 basis points at 2.409 percent, reducing its weekly decline to 1 basis point. On Thursday, the 10-year yield hit 2.307 percent which was its lowest in six weeks. January 13 Friday 10:41AM New York / 1541 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR7 151-23/32 -0-28/32 10YR TNotes MAR7 124-136/256 -0-92/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.515 0.5228 0.005 Six-month bills 0.5975 0.6076 0.013 Two-year note 100-18/256 1.2134 0.032 Three-year note 99-166/256 1.4955 0.040 Five-year note 100-104/256 1.9135 0.045 Seven-year note 100-50/256 2.2195 0.049 10-year note 96-108/256 2.411 0.050 30-year bond 97-128/256 3.0023 0.042 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 29.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.75 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -12.25 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -47.50 0.75 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)