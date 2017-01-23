TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip before debt supply on Trump trade stance

* Trump's trade stance stokes safe-haven bids for bonds * U.S. to auction $88 bln in coupon-bearing debt * Companies to sell $20-$25 bln in high-grade debt -IFR By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Monday as investor jitters over President Donald Trump's tough stance on trade spurred safe-haven demand for bonds ahead of $88 billion in government debt supply this week. Moves to restrict trade, and scant details on proposed tax cuts, infrastructure spending and deregulation, have prompted some investors reassess the level of possible future government stimulus to bolster the U.S. economy. On Monday, Trump told U.S. manufacturing executives he would impose a hefty border tax on firms that import products to the United States after moving American factories overseas. He also plans to sign an executive order to renegotiate the free trade agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico, NBC News reported. "The market might want to see tax cuts and infrastructure spending first, but this shouldn't be a surprise. Renegotiation of trade agreements is what he campaigned on," said Mike Lorizio, senior fixed-income trader at Manulife Asset Management in Boston. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was down 2 basis points at 2.450 percent, while 30-year yield dipped 1 basis point to 3.032 percent. There have been signs some investors have scaled back on bearish bond bets due to the prospects for faster growth and inflation under a Trump administration and a Republican-controlled Congress. Speculators reduced net shorts in U.S. five-year and 10-year T-note futures from record high levels last week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data on Friday. The safety bid for Treasuries was mitigated by upcoming sales of coupon-bearing government debt supply. The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $26 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday; $34 billion in five-year debt on Wednesday and $28 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. Treasuries issuance will compete with another wave of investment-grade corporate bond supply, estimated at $20 billion to $25 billion this week, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit. January 23 Monday 10:06AM New York / 1506 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR7 151-12/32 0-19/32 10YR TNotes MAR7 124-128/256 0-72/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.495 0.5025 0.005 Six-month bills 0.605 0.6152 -0.003 Two-year note 100-42/256 1.1638 -0.033 Three-year note 99-198/256 1.4531 -0.035 Five-year note 100-122/256 1.8982 -0.040 Seven-year note 100-28/256 2.2328 -0.035 10-year note 96-52/256 2.4375 -0.030 30-year bond 97-36/256 3.0211 -0.025 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 31.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 23.25 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -10.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -44.75 0.25 spread (Editing by Bernadette Baum)